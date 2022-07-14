On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (12/07/22)
Did you miss us? 😉 Well fear no more as we are officially back with a bang on this brand-new season of APN! Get ready for a whole spectrum of topics ranging from announcements coming from this year’s Anime Expo to the new selection of LGBTQIA+ Korean shows arriving very soon. We also decide to give our two cents about the latest Minions: The Rise of Gru film craze so if that doesn’t tell you that you are in for a crazy ride this episode, we don’t know what will.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 12/07/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
