ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (12/09/23)

For our last episode of Season 3, we are bringing back our much-beloved member mixtape! Stay tuned for some of the best song recommendations handpicked by our cast of APN hosts including Jessie, Tracy, Xenia and Tharuki! We will also be chatting to the amazingly talented, multidisciplinary artist, Rainbow Chan, about her latest single release and upcoming theatrical debut .

This aired on 12/09/23.

