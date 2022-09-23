On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (20/09/22)
It’s time to wrap up our FINAL episode for Season 3 & for the month of September with some b-day celebrations for one of our APN team members, Le, while also giving some fun discussions for you to take a listen to. Hopefully hearing us chat about musicals twice and about a very unique temple in Japan will be your cup of tea! 🎂
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 20/09/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
