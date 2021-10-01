ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 11 + PLAYLIST (28/09/21)

asianpopnationbanner

It’s our final show for Season 3 which is why it’s jam-packed with talk of Douyin (aka. TikTok), BTS’ United Nations visit and of the Mid Autumn Festival! Relive a Tuesday night with us here at Asian Pop Nation!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 28/09/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

October 1st 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport