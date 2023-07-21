ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (18/07/23)

Asian Pop Nation

July is going to be an insane month for kpop and anime fans which is why us here at Asian Pop Nation thought it would be fitting to run down some of the most exciting news/announcements in July . We will also be celebrating Tharuki’s bday and pulling Ethan into the spotlight to tell stories about his spicy 3 week trip to Korea! 

This aired on 18/07/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

July 21st 2023
