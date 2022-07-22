Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (19/07/22)

Have you ever wanted to know more about Taiwanese-Australian artist, Local the Neighbour, the progression of AI idols in the K-pop industry and what the Duffer Brothers may be working on next? Well you better tune in to this very exciting episode where our APN team take a deep dive into answering all of these questions plus so much more!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 19/07/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Executive Producer: Lishalini

