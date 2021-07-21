ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (20/07/21)

Celeste, JP, Lisha and Xenia are back in the virtual studio to chat about the upcoming Parasite TV series, Nerf gun tactical training in Singapore, our interview with Indian-Australian musician, ASHWARYA, and self-cooking rice cookers so tune in for more banter about Asian culture!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 20/07/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
July 21st 2021
