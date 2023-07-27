ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (25/07/23)

Asian Pop Nation

Pull up a chair and get cozy for this week’s installment of APN 😎~ Tune in to hear about JYP’s newest audition program, A2K, and Tony Leung’s cameo in the most recent NewJeans MV. If books by Asian authors and news about Japanese insurance dating sims pique your interest make sure to stick around till the end 👀! 

This aired on 25/07/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

July 27th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , , ,
Topics:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport