ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (26/07/22)

July isn’t leaving us just yet without giving us a full range of hot topics for the APN team to chat about on this episode! The discussions this time around range from light-hearted food stories about a type of ice cream in China that doesn’t melt to new Asian horror movies gaining popularity like Incantation. We also talk about some breaking news coming from Olympic champion, Yuzuru Hanyu, as well as the unfortunate ending to a beloved Korean television show, Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook. 😔

This aired on 26/07/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

