ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (01/08/23)

This week’s installment of APN is very much an amalgamation of movies and music as our APN hosts share their thoughts about the trending Barbie movie (spoiler free of course) and the upcoming Melbourne International Film Festival. Speaking of festivals, Lisha and Le will be ranting about how the actions of one man ruined Kuala Lumpar Festival in Malaysia and our fellow music enthusiasts at APN have some opinions about Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest Korean Pop music. 

This aired on 01/08/23.

August 5th 2023
