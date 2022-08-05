On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (02/08/22)
Time to sharpen your pencils and get your textbooks out for our special APN back-to-school themed episode! As another semester of studying rolls around for some of our team members, we wanted to think back in time to our more youthful days in school such as the music, anime, TV shows and films we enjoyed at that time plus share some of our own personal stories studying in Asia & in Australia and some advice we would give to our younger selves. ✏️📙
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 02/08/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
