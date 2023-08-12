ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (08/08/23)

Asian Pop Nation

Names are very important to us here at Asian Pop Nation so you can definitely consider this a name-centric show. Join us as we run down some new kpop groups with whacky names as well as appreciate the big name girl group, Red Velvet’s 9th anniversary EP. Don’t go anywhere if you want to hear about deceptive animals 👀.

This aired on 08/08/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Asian Pop Nation

August 12th 2023
