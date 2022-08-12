On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (09/08/22)
It’s finally time to catch up on all the latest Asian music and pop culture content throughout the past week or so, here on APN! Tune in to hear the team discuss various new television shows and movies such as Bullet Train, Ms Marvel & Partner Track while also tackling some quirky stories that involve 1 man with 100 batteries and 1 woman with 7 Singaporean-inspired baby names.
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 09/08/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
August 12th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (02/08/22)
Time to sharpen your pencils and get your textbooks out for our special APN back-to-school themed episode! As another semester of studying […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (26/07/22)
July isn’t leaving us just yet without giving us a full range of hot topics for the APN team to chat about […]
ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH LOCAL THE NEIGHBOUR
Let the feel good vibes from the warm & nostalgic music created by Taiwanese-Australian artist, Local the Neighbour aka David Quested, guide […]