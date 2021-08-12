ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (10/08/21)

Mamoru Hosoda throws some shade, the Melbourne International Film Festival is coming around and Beijing retaliates against a controversial e-gaming report. It’s time to get topical here on Asian Pop Nation. 😬

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 10/08/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.