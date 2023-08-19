ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (15/08/23)

Asian Pop Nation

As SYN’s resident Asian music and culture show we thought it would be very fitting this week to delve into some of our divisive opinions about recent kpop albums including New Jeans and Itzy. Languages can often be the gateway into many different cultures so we will also be speaking about the trails and tribulations of learning them. 

PS tune in till the end for our whacky segment of the week 👀

This aired on 15/08/23.

Asian Pop Nation

August 19th 2023
