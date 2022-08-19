On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (16/08/22)
This week has us hyped for a number of reasons and here is why! 1) We get to talk about some of our recent interests such as the K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the latest addition to the Netflix film catalogue, Wedding Season, and the upcoming anime adaptation, Chainsaw Man. 2) There are some new events hitting our shores such as HallyuPopFest Sydney 2022 and the Melbourne International Film Festival. 3) Our APN team can talk about food once again but with a small twist! 😉
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 16/08/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
