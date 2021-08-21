ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (17/08/21)

APN-Banner

Spices stinking rental properties, Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Netflix live-action cast, K-pop stans shoot down claims that they’re ‘suspicious’ — just another interesting week, here on Asian Pop Nation! 😄

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 17/08/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

August 21st 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport