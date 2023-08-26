ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (22/08/23)

Asian Pop Nation

As we count down the days till spring, the world of kpop blesses us with an early spring shower of amazing releases. Join us as we talk about some of the most recent kpop releases, the Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA), how fans protest an idol/company’s actions, and last but not least, some cursed anime we absolutely do not recommend. 

This aired on 22/08/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Asian Pop Nation

August 26th 2023
