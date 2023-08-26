ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (22/08/23)

As we count down the days till spring, the world of kpop blesses us with an early spring shower of amazing releases. Join us as we talk about some of the most recent kpop releases, the Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA), how fans protest an idol/company’s actions, and last but not least, some cursed anime we absolutely do not recommend.

This aired on 22/08/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation