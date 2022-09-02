ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (23/08/22)

Asian Pop Nation

After our last episode where the team gave a bit of a teaser into some Australian events that we planned to dive more into such as the HallyuPopFest Sydney 2022 and the Melbourne International Film Festival… this is now the time where we spill all the beans! From a full recap into Day 1 & Day 2 of HallyuPopFest to discussing films such as Children of the Mist & Plan 75 which were featured on MIFF Play, we definitely have loads to talk about here on APN.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 23/08/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Asian Pop Nation

September 2nd 2022
