ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (06/09/22)

asianpopnationbanner

Spring has officially sprung & how does APN celebrate this change of season? By having a mini birthday bash for our team member, Tracy, chat about some fictional Asian dads for Father’s Day, as well as catch ourselves up with all the end-of-August content like Head In The Clouds 2022, the latest Jordan Peele film titled Nope and so much more! 

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 06/09/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

September 12th 2022
