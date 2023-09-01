ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (29/08/23)

Asian Pop Nation

The internet has been thriving as always so on this week’s agenda, we will be speaking about the recent growth in Asian Americans speaking out toxic Asian friendship groups as well as some Asian parenthood norms including the quest to find the perfect name and postnatal care! We will also be chatting with award winning Asian-Australian author Vanessa Len!

This aired on 29/08/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

September 1st 2023
