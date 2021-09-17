asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (07/09/21)

Start spring right with the APN fam chatting about best Asian dads — and DILFs 😬, about a Disney star joining a Chinese film, and about China putting a restriction on video game-playing kids!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 07/09/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

September 17th 2021
