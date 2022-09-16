ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (13/09/22)

Get comfy together with the APN team as we sit on our metaphorical campfire to hear an exciting story time from Xenia about her time in Japan while also sharing our thoughts about a Singaporean airlines creating a Pokémon themed aircraft, the trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the rise & fall of fast food collaborations. We also have some fun discussions about certain Asian-Australian Youtubers like Natalie Tran & TwoSet Violin so come hang out with us on this episode!

This aired on 13/09/22.

