ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (04/10/22)

It’s the moment you have all been waiting for… the return of APN in the form of our final season of 2022! We definitely have a lot of things we need to catch up on such as introducing our new APN team member, Alishba plus some major events like Crunchyroll Expo Australia 2022 & Netflix’s Tudum Event so sit back, relax and hit that play button!

This aired on 04/10/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

October 10th 2022
