ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (26/09/23)

Asian Pop Nation

How can we kick off Season 4 of APN? By celebrating the birthdays of two of our APN members of course! Tune in to hear about Jessie’s anime recommendations and Le’s discussion of nostalgic childhood games 😎. Additionally, we will be sharing our thoughts about the recent One Piece live action by Netflix, running down some new anime resurrections and reviewing the P1harmony concert in Melbourne! 

This aired on 26/09/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

October 1st 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , ,
Topics:
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport