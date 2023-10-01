ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (26/09/23)

How can we kick off Season 4 of APN? By celebrating the birthdays of two of our APN members of course! Tune in to hear about Jessie’s anime recommendations and Le’s discussion of nostalgic childhood games 😎. Additionally, we will be sharing our thoughts about the recent One Piece live action by Netflix, running down some new anime resurrections and reviewing the P1harmony concert in Melbourne!

This aired on 26/09/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation