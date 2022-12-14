Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (13/12/22)

asianpopnationbanner

And just like that, we have reached the final episode of our 2022 run of Asian Pop Nation! Come join our team one last time this year to celebrate some of the best shows, films, music & our own past APN discussions together. We also have a surprise final interview with the one and only mxmtoon, a b-day shoutout to our Executive Producer, Lisha, plus some farewells to the year 2022. See you back in February 2023! 👋

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 06/12/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring some of our favourite releases of 2022:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au when we return on February 21st from 8 pm onwards.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

December 14th 2022
