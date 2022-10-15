Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (11/10/22)

Buckle up for a wild ride where you get to hear the APN team scratch their heads over recent controversies involving Junji Ito & aespa, and a new Japanese invention where humanoid robots are being created to laugh. In addition to all of this mayhem, you get to hear our thoughts about Seulgi’s 1st Mini Album 28 Reasons and so much more on this episode!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 11/10/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

