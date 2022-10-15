On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (11/10/22)
Buckle up for a wild ride where you get to hear the APN team scratch their heads over recent controversies involving Junji Ito & aespa, and a new Japanese invention where humanoid robots are being created to laugh. In addition to all of this mayhem, you get to hear our thoughts about Seulgi’s 1st Mini Album 28 Reasons and so much more on this episode!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 11/10/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
October 15th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 1 + PLAYLIST (04/10/22)
It’s the moment you have all been waiting for… the return of APN in the form of our final season of 2022! […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 10 + PLAYLIST (20/09/22)
It’s time to wrap up our FINAL episode for Season 3 & for the month of September with some b-day celebrations for […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 3 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (13/09/22)
Get comfy together with the APN team as we sit on our metaphorical campfire to hear an exciting story time from Xenia […]