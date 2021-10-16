ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 + PLAYLIST (12/10/21)

APN-Banner

Mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida! Yup, you get to hear us rant about Squid Game, the new Marie Kondo game, and the short marriage between an Indonesian man, so why don’t you rewind with the APN team?

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 12/10/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

October 16th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport