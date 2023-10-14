ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (10/10/23)

Asian Pop Nation

Hayfever season may not be slaying but APN certainly is 😎! With the insanely huge South by Southwest festival in Sydney coming up soon, its time for us to run down of the most exciting artists and films featured there. We will also be speaking about some Street Woman Fighter 2 drama and spilling our thoughts about our recent reading habits! 

This aired on 10/10/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

October 14th 2023
