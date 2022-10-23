Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (18/10/22)

Get ready to hear plenty of conversations about a certain “mushroom kingdom” as on this episode, the APN team give our thoughts and reactions to the latest Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, a new Korean television show called Artistock Game & some films which have peak our interest in the Japanese Film Festival 2022. 🎥

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 18/10/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

October 23rd 2022
