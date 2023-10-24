ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (17/10/23)

Asian Pop Nation

SYN is navigating some tricky waters, and on APN, we’re getting all nostalgic about our time with SYN. We’re going to be reminiscing about our PAX adventures, Radwimps concert reviews, and chats about Korean pro gamers being excepted from military service. If you’ve enjoyed our content, like the highlights on the show this week, please consider chipping in during SYN’s emergency fundraiser. Your support will keep the good times rolling!

This aired on 17/10/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation

Asian Pop Nation

October 24th 2023
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , , , ,
Topics: ,
Share
Donate to SYNOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport