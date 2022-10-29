Asian Pop Nation

On Air

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (25/10/22)

If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gonna call? 👻 Hopefully it will be APN on your mind this Halloween season as we give you a spooky episode filled with our own terrifying ghost tales, a “scary” story horror game playthrough plus our personal dose of cursed music, games and movies to share. Be sure to turn the lights off for this episode…🎃

This aired on 25/10/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

