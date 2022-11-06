Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (01/11/22)

You can definitely almost call this episode an “unofficial APN K-pop special” since for this week, some of our team members wanted to chit chat about certain viral content that has made it to our feeds particularly: the nominations for the 2022 MAMA Awards, the discontinuation of a well loved livestreaming platform, Lee Chanhyuk’s debut album promotions and loads more in store!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 01/11/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

