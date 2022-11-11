On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (08/11/22)
Put your headphones on and turn up the volume as this week we bring back APN’s second instalment of our very own member mixtape where you get to hear each of us chat a bit about our personal selection of Asian music. This episode is best accompanied with our Spotify playlist! 🎶
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 08/11/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
