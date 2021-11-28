ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (16/11/21)

APN-Banner

We’re back in the cinemas in Melbourne and ready to give our thoughts on the latest films, including a particular Marvel movie we’ve been excited about for a while. 👀 We’re also excited to talk about the latest anime news and a second season for an extremely popular K-drama series.

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 16/11/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Xenia Sanut

Asian Pop Nation

November 28th 2021
Read more by Asian Pop Nation
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport