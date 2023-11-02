ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (31/10/23)

Asian Pop Nation

As the shadows grow longer and malevolent spirits stir, APN invites you to a special Halloween episode👻🎃! Join us by the flickering campfire as we share chilling tales of our most hair-raising nightmares, unearth the spookiest corners of Asia, and explore the irrational fears that send shudders down our spines. Stay with us for Noah and Marzi’s interview with the incredible Indonesian group GAC! 

This aired on 31/10/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Asian Pop Nation

November 2nd 2023
