ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (07/11/23)

Get into the APN groove with not one but TWO interviews with Meaningful Stone and Jacqui! The team also deep dives into the latest controversial ‘Australian-style’ sushi restaurant in New York and two ✨ interesting ✨ League of Legends and Overwatch K-pop collabs that are making rounds.

This aired on 07/11/23.

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation