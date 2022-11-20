On Air
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (15/11/22)
Join us as some of our APN hosts reminisce about their days being in a Chinese language school plus being a kid in Malaysia eating a classic noodle snack. We also take a look into some unexpected latest project announcements inspired by shows such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Sword Art Online!
If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!
This aired on 08/11/22.
This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:
Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @asianpopnation
Contributors
Executive Producer: Lishalini
Asian Pop Nation
November 20th 2022Read more by Asian Pop Nation
More by Asian Pop Nation
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 + PLAYLIST (08/11/22)
Put your headphones on and turn up the volume as this week we bring back APN’s second instalment of our very own […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 5 + PLAYLIST (01/11/22)
You can definitely almost call this episode an “unofficial APN K-pop special” since for this week, some of our team members wanted […]
ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 4 + PLAYLIST (25/10/22)
If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gonna call? 👻 Hopefully it will be APN on your mind this Halloween […]