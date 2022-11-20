Asian Pop Nation

ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (15/11/22)

Join us as some of our APN hosts reminisce about their days being in a Chinese language school plus being a kid in Malaysia eating a classic noodle snack. We also take a look into some unexpected latest project announcements inspired by shows such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Sword Art Online!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 08/11/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Contributors

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

November 20th 2022
