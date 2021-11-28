ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 + PLAYLIST (23/11/21)

We have not one, but TWO reviews lined up for you, as well as our anime backstories and gossip about a new resident on Sesame Street! Join us for another fun night with the APN team!

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 23/11/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.