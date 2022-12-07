ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (29/11/22)

In our small countdown to the end of our Season 4 run, we bring to you: 1) an exciting interview with Sydney’s rising artist, BIRDEE王煒. 2) a randomized list of unserious Asian songs to add to your catalogue. 3) our APN team members in an alternate universe plus heaps more! 

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 29/11/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Executive Producer: Lishalini

Asian Pop Nation

December 7th 2022
