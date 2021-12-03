ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 8 + PLAYLIST (30/11/21)

Girls turning into giant red pandas, mysterious creatures dragging poor, unsuspecting Korean citizens to Hell, and two kids going even deeper into the Abyss. Why don’t you take a listen to this week’s episode of Asian Pop Nation, space cowboys?

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 30/11/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

Tune in at SYN 90.7FM | DAB+ syn.org.au every Tuesday from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.