ASIAN POP NATION – SEASON 4 EPISODE 9 + PLAYLIST (06/12/22)

December may be the start of you hearing the same 5 Christmas songs playing over & over again but why not take a listen to this episode of Asian Pop Nation instead. This week we will be celebrating one of our team members, Ethan’s b-day while also casually chit-chatting about LOONA, the most recent Conan Gray & Keshi concerts, some of our fave songs from 2022 and of course, so much more! 🎵

If you missed our show last Tuesday then check it out here!

This aired on 06/12/22.

This is our playlist for the night featuring a lot of recent and new releases:

