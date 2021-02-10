ASIAN POP NATION – VALENTINE’S DAY & LUNAR NEW YEAR SPECIAL (SEASON 1 EPISODE 3 + PLAYLIST (09/02/21) )

Love and luck are in the air! If you missed our APN’s Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year double special last Tuesday then check it out here! In this episode, the team talks about their ideal dates with fictional characters, what their Chinese zodiac predicts their love life will be like in the Year of the Ox and about kabe-dons or ‘wall-slams’!

This aired on 09/02/21.

This is our playlist for the night featuring nearly three hours of Asian love songs:

Did you feel the love last night with our love songs? 😘 Let us know what your fave love songs are! 😉❤️ – APN Playlist… Posted by Asian Pop Nation on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

