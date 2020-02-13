asianpopnationbanner

ASIAN POP NATION – VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL (11/02/20)

feb14omny-01

Missed our Valentine’s Day Special? Don’t worry we have you sorted!

Join us in our Valentine’s Day Special as we discuss great Asian love stories, love doll funerals, Wotakoi: Love is Hard For Otaku and much more!

This aired on 11/02/20.

 

If you missed our killer playlist with 3 hours of absolutely cheesy love songs then check them out here:

Contributors

Executive Producer: Celeste Chan

February 13th 2020
