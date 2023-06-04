ASIAN POP NATION – INTERVIEW WITH BIRDEE王煒

Sydney/Eora based artist BIRDEE王煒, known for blending elements of her Chinese, Greek and Russian lineage into her own unique sound, joins Jessie and Tharuki on APN! Tune in to hear more about her newest EP ‘On My Own’ as well as her first headline tour across Australia and some of the challenges she’s overcome as an indie artist!

You can listen to the full interview here:

You can find out more about the ‘On My Own’ tour here.

You can also follow BIRDEE on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Tiktok to hear all about her future releases and projects.

