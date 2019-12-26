Atari (EP) by Kings Kross review
A Hip Hop, RnB and Pop EP. A sound similar to American hip hop such as metro boomin, the weekend and others in the genre. The members feature Jordan Rodrigues who was on X-factor in 2013 and Joseph Scxoot. It is an EP that can get you moving if you’re into dancing. Atari is an EP that is recommended to anyone who is into music which is relaxed in instrumentals and relaxed in singing in the urban genre.
Link to Spotify stream:
Playlist
- Side piece - Kings Kross
- No words - Kings Kross feat Larrisa Lambert
- Street Light - Kings Kross
- Part of a Dream - Kings Kross
- You Know - Kings Kross
- Keep up - Kings Kross
Contributors
Jitan Chander