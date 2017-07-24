Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Australia looks to create potential space agency

Reporter Jack Fryer takes a look at the potential for Australia to have it’s own space agency.

Jordan Fennell

July 24th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

The future of AI regulation

Reporter Nic Zoumboulis takes a look at where the future of artificial intelligence regulation is headed. Picture: extremetech.com

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Understanding the new penalty rates cuts

Reporter Nic Zoumboulis speaks with ACTU president Ged Kearney about what new penalty rates mean for young people and how different industries […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Adam Bandt: “Young people are powerful”

At the start of June President Trump announced that the U.S. would be pulling out the Paris Climate Agreement because he was […]

Related Content

belle haven
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward

Zach & Charlie Cover
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

Hook-Ups & Job Interviews | Zach & Charlie

17359180_1122852357821108_6468872635717112845_o
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

INTERVIEW: Anna Laverty from Desert Divas