Should Australia Do More To Tackle Corruption?
While government corruption seems to be growing and stealing headlines across Australia, questions around our ability to tackle things effectively are also getting louder. One solution is Labor’s proposed National Integrity Commission. But how bad is corruption in Australia? And is the Commission enough to get the job done?
Reporter Sam Varian speaks with Transparency International CEO Serena Lillywhite and Melbourne University lecturer in Politics, George Rennie, to find out.
Guests
Transparency International CEO Serena Lillywhite and lecturer in Politics at Melbourne University, George Rennie
