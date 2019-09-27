Australian Burlesque Festival interview with Camilla Cream

Burlesque is perhaps the raunchiest artform that can be discussed on FM radio without upsetting the authorities. That’s just as well, because Art Smitten recently interviewed burlesque performer Camilla Cream about her work – in addition to the Australian Burlesque Festival – with co-hosts Liam, Christian and Monisha.

The Australian Burlesque Festival is touring nationally until October 20th. More information can be found via the official website.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, September 25th. Produced and edited by Christian Tsoutsouvas.