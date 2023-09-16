Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Australian Film Funding Woes Hit Boiling Point

Film Funding, 16 September 2023

Elizabeth Fouldes reports.

Victorian series ‘Neighbours’ returns to screens on Monday, but there’s trouble for interstate productions with funding cuts in New South Wales and a pay dispute in Queensland.

The New South Wales government has flagged its state budget next week will include over $180 million in cuts to film programs.

Meanwhile, the crew on Queensland production ‘Apples Never Fall’ have written an open letter after the production was suddenly terminated.

Elizabeth Fouldes

Loughlin Patrick

September 16th 2023
